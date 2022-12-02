Vision New Zealand Launches Young Vision

“I am delighted to announce that Vision New Zealand will be launching Young Vision, the youth arm of our political party tonight, Friday 2nd December, Lower Hutt Town Hall at 7.30pm”. Said Hannah Tamaki leader of Vision New Zealand.

Vision New Zealand political party was registered in December 2019 with the Electoral Commission, just 10 months before the 2020 election. “I said right from the start that Vision New Zealand was here to stay and we are a generational party. So here we are launching a political vehicle for the next generation of politicians”. Hannah said “In a very short time Young Vision has pulled together a really sharp team of motivated youth and leaders who have done all the organising for tonight’s event”.

Organisers are expecting a big crowd at tonight’s event, at the Lower Hutt Town Hall, as young people are travelling from around the country for the launch. The programme will include a creative piece by a youth artist and speakers, Hannah Tamaki Leader of Vision New Zealand and Daniel Daly Leader of Young Vision.

“Young Vision will be an important part of the Vision New Zealand team for the 2023 election they will add a vital youth perspective to our election strategy and I am looking forward to working with Daniel and the team”. Said Hannah Tamaki leader of Vision New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

