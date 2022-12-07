Government Finance Statistics (general Government): Year Ended June 2022
Government finance statistics (general government) gives an economic representation of New Zealand's central and local government financial activity.
Key facts
In the year ended June 2022:
- general government net operating deficit was $7.0 billion, following a $0.8 billion deficit in the year ended June 2021
- total operating income increased by 10.6 percent, led by an increase in tax revenue
- the rise in tax revenue was led by increases in income, profits, and capital gains (up 17.3 percent)
- total operating expenditure increased by 15.3 percent, following a 0.9 percent increase in the year ended June 2021
- operating expenditure growth was driven by an increase in subsidies (up $7.5 billion) and a further increase in purchases of goods and services (up $4.8 billion)
- net acquisition of non-financial assets rose by $1.9 billion to $9.5 billion following a rise in the June 2021 year
- net borrowing was $16.6 billion
- net worth increased by $22.7 billion to $406.1 billion, following a $45.3 billion increase in 2021
- net debt rose $17.9 billion to $70.2 billion.