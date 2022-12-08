Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taxpayers’ Union Launches New Campaign: Scrap Three Waters

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is today launching a new campaign to protect New Zealanders from higher water costs, unnecessary bureaucracy, and the loss of local control and democratic accountability, with the passing of the framework bill implementing Three Waters.

Taxpayers’ Union

Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves said:

“The Government has no mandate, public support, or local council support for their expensive Three Waters regime. Labour were the only party left at third reading voting in support of the Three Waters bill.

“Jacinda Ardern and Nanaia Mahuta want voters to forget about Three Waters before next year’s election. Our Scrap Three Waters campaign will keep the issue on the agenda and front and centre in the minds of voters.

“Over the last year, more and more New Zealanders have become aware of the importance of ensuring that those who govern public services and taxpayer money should be accountable to voters. Three Waters decouples water infrastructure from democratic accountability.

“In the coming months, we will also be working to ensure there is a more centrist, democratically accountable, affordable, and quality model for New Zealand to move to as an alternative to Three Waters.”

Scrap Three Waters merchandise and roadside banners can be purchased at www.taxpayers.org.nz/shop

