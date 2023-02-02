Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Buller Electricity Pushes Back On Massive Transmission Charge Increase

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 11:56 am
Press Release: Buller Electricity

Buller Electricity (BEL), the community owned lines network company that supplies the majority of electricity consumers in the Buller district on the South Island’s West Coast, has lodged a formal legal challenge opposing a 427% price increase in transmission charges due to come into effect on 1 April 2023.

BEL received notification from Transpower in December 2022 of exponential increases in transmission charges for the 2023/24 year, having previously advised both the Electricity Authority and the SOE that their new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM) would have unreasonable and seriously adverse economic consequences for the region.

The exponential price increase largely reflects a change to the way in which Transpower has classified Buller’s grid assets. The impact is particularly harsh given the small population, some 4850 end-consumers, across whom the increased charges would be levied.

Jan Coll, the Chair of the Buller Electric Power Trust, which owns all of the shares in BEL, said that at this point the lines company has no option but to pass on the majority of the price rise, which would see overall electricity price increases in the vicinity of 20% for residential consumers and 23.9% for commercial consumers.

“ It is a highly unfortunate and unreasonable decision by government agencies to impose extraordinary cost increases on a region that is already struggling economically and on a community that has been hit hard in recent times and has relied on emergency Government funding to help it through,” said Mrs Coll. “We are deeply concerned about what these price increases will mean for the well-being of the people and businesses of Buller, who are already facing extreme economic pressures, if BEL is unable to turn this decision around.”

Shannon Hollis, BEL Director, said “It is unfortunate that it requires court proceedings, but we have no other avenues. Transpower has made clear it is unwilling to reconsider its approach, which means legal action is the only step left open.”

Ms Hollis noted that given the magnitude of the increase, BEL is simply unable to absorb more than a small percentage of the total increase – to do otherwise would seriously jeopardise the operation of the lines company and was not sustainable.

BEL has filed judicial review proceedings in the High Court against the Electricity Authority and Transpower seeking to quash the reclassification decision and applied to the Court for urgent interim orders to prevent it from having to pay the increased costs arising from the reclassification of assets on 1 April 2023 until such time as the company’s claims have been determined.

Note to Media:

With legal proceedings underway Buller Electricity Limited is restricted in what it can say about the legal process.

About Buller Electricity Limited

Buller Electricity Limited (BEL) is the local electricity distribution company supplying some 4850 end consumers located on the northern West Coast of the South Island. The BEL distribution area extends from Meybille Bay in the south (5km north of Punakaiki), to Karamea in the north.

Much of the distribution area covered is rural incorporating significant dairy and beef farming, with the main population being based in the Westport township. Coal mining at the Stockton opencast mine continues to be a major employer and electricity consumer in the region.

Established in 1947, the Company is owned by its consumers via the Buller Electric Power Trust.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Buller Electricity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 