Stop Attacking Public Service Workers At A Time Of Crisis Mr Luxon

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 9:00 am
Press Release: PSA

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has again made it clear that the services New Zealanders rely on are under threat with his promise to reduce the size of the public service.

He told Morning Report today; ‘there will be a smaller public service’.

"Mr Luxon has again repeated the same old myths about the public service at a time when public service workers are doing the mahi to get the country through another crisis," said Kerry Davies, National Secretary of the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"Public service workers got New Zealand through COVID, they’re working hard again to support communities devastated by flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

"These types of statements have a real impact on the morale of people working in the public service and their families.

"We do agree with Mr Luxon on one point, he cites the need to use fewer consultants and 'build that capability in-house', but how is that possible when National plans to cut the public service?

"His numbers just don't add up. We say to Mr Luxon enough of the cheap slogans. It's time to support public service workers, and not use them as an easy political punching bag.

"The PSA laid out the facts to Deputy Leader Nicola Willis and Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown in a meeting last month. Sadly, the facts are just being ignored in favour of making political capital.

"Here are the simple facts:

New Zealand’s public service is proportionally the same size as the UK and Australia

New Zealand spends a lower percentage of GDP on public services than Australia and the UK

The public service is the same proportion of the broader public sector (14%) as it was in 2017

Since 2017 the public service has grown in the same proportion as the growth in New Zealand’s workforce

The public service has grown by 13,000 since 2017, around half was a response to COVID, the rest to support our growing population, and provide frontline services in critical areas like education, corrections, conservation and biosecurity

"Mr Luxon thinks he can deliver the same quality public services New Zealanders rely on with far fewer public service workers. It didn’t work in 2008 when National was last in government and New Zealanders paid the price as services were run down and we are still dealing with that legacy today.

"Today, our population has grown and our challenges as a nation are even greater. A strong public service does the hard thinking about our big problems ahead, like climate change.

"So, please explain Mr Luxon how we can continue to deal with our great challenges, help our economy prosper and support communities around the country with a smaller public service?" said Davies.

Attached: Public Service Snapshot 2022

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2303/2022_NZ_Public_Service_Snapshot.pdf

Gordon Campbell: On Childcare As An Election Bribe


Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>


 
 

Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. "When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity...


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023...

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government's sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events...

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity...

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
"Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action," says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw...

