Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Zero Waste Network Files Opposition To Incinerator Land Sale With OIO

Monday, 12 June 2023, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Zerowaste NZ

The Overseas Investment Office (OIO) is currently considering an application by South Island Resource Recovery (SIRRL) to buy land in Glenavy to site a waste-to-energy incinerator. OIO consent is required because SIRRL is 60% overseas owned. Purchases of sensitive New Zealand land must pass a “benefit to New Zealand” test.

“The sale of rural land in South Canterbury for a massive toxic incinerator is a bad idea, and should not be allowed to proceed,” said Dorte Wray, General Manager of the Zero Waste Network.

“We have filed a submission to the OIO outlining why this purchase fails the ‘benefit to New Zealand’ test. This incinerator would create large CO2 emissions that would otherwise not exist. It is little more than a dirty fossil fuel plant. Burning rubbish is more polluting than coal or gas. It also releases toxic “forever chemicals” that are illegal under the Stockholm Convention, which New Zealand signed in 2004.”

“We also submit that any claims about the economic benefits of incinerators do not stack up against real world zero waste alternatives. Some estimates show that for 10,000 tonnes of waste products and materials, 1 job can be created if incinerated, 6 jobs if landfilled, 36 jobs if recycled, and up to 296 if refurbished and re-used. Data further suggests even greater potential for re-use at 800 jobs/10,000 tonnes of material.”

“The push to build incinerators here is being driven by overseas companies looking for new markets because Europe is turning away from incinerators due to the climate impacts. This is outdated technology with significant negative impacts.”

“Zero waste solutions that support community employment and climate resilience are the future. There are already hundreds of these projects operating across the country right now.”

“Allowing an overseas company to come here and contribute to climate change while poisoning the local population is clearly not in New Zealanders interest. This decision for the OIO is really easy: decline it.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Zerowaste NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Changing The GE Rules, Plus A Music Playlist

So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>



 
 

Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


National: Will End Ban On GE & GM To Benefit NZ

A National government will end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture, & health science. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 