Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ethnicity Wait List Criterion Will Help Secure Just Health Outcomes Says NZNO

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 2:53 pm
Press Release: NZNO

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) says it supports ethnicity being part of the logarithmically derived Equity Adjustor Score currently applied to decisions over surgical wait times in Auckland.

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says the approach should be adopted nationally as a way of upholding te Tiriti o Waitangi across the health system and addressing historic institutional racism in health, which has disadvantaged Māori and Pasifika people in particular for decades.

"Of course clinical urgency has to be the first priority, nobody should have life-saving or critically important health care delayed on the basis of race. But we do think ethnicity and where someone lives should be part of the overall score that determines how you are prioritised for your surgery.

"We need to remember that Māori and Pasifika people are already years behind when it comes to interacting with the health system, especially those who live remotely or who are the most disenfranchised from a traditionally colonial health system.

"That means they are sicker with more acute health needs requiring more health resources in their treatment."

Ms Nuku says inequitable health outcomes for Māori and Pasifika peoples are already a significant contributor to the intense workloads currently faced by understaffed nurses, health care assistants, midwives and kaimahi hauora across the health system.

"Upholding te Tiriti in health is the number one item on NZNO’s Maranga Mai! health campaign agenda because we know that what is good for Māori is good for everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Inequality is a massive drain on resources because it shuts people out of the health system and then costs are multiplied when they finally present for treatment in an advanced state of unwellness that could have been avoided.

"Tax payers foot the bill for that. It’s a waste of resources. It’s a waste of people’s lives and it is fundamentally unjust."

She said it is incumbent on the Government and Ministry of Health to find ways to combat the unfairness Māori and Pasifika face in accessing health care.

"This is one small thing we could do that could lift the statistics, improve health outcomes for Māori and help us get closer to the equitable health system we all want.

"It’s one small thing we could do to help address the pressure on our health workers over time because reducing the health needs for Māori, the poor and the remote will lead to better health over all and reduced demands on the time of the people who care for them."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZNO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Crackdown On Gangs

For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who ended up being considerably more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, and against this backdrop of Opotikians going about their daily business, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension. More>>



 
 


Office of the Ombudsman: Chief Ombudsman Releases Findings On Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>
Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for New Zealanders. Kiwis need to know they can trust their bank with their finances, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said. More>>
NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 