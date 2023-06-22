Contractor Policy Has Merit
Thursday, 22 June 2023, 11:36 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ
BusinessNZ agrees with a policy proposal to clarify in
law the distinction between contractors and
employees.
Commenting on an election policy released
by ACT today, BusinessNZ Advocacy Director Catherine Beard
said the issue was a significant one for the business
community.
"Changes in employment practice resulting
from flexible working routines and new technologies
including app-based contracting mean a better legislative
distinction between contracting and employing is
needed.
"This is an area where employment law is
significantly lagging behind employment practice."
The
distinction between contractors and employees has been the
subject of litigation in New Zealand over recent years,
including the most recent Uber case.
BusinessNZ is a
member of the Tripartite Working Group on Better Protections
for Contractors which last year recommended legislative
changes to achieve a clearer distinction between employees
and
contractors.
© Scoop Media
