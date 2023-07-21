Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gender Equality Placed On The Global Stage This FIFA WWC

Friday, 21 July 2023, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

As the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicked off with an unforgettable win for the Football Ferns, UN Women Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia are joining forces with FIFA to Unite the World for Gender Equality and Ending Violence Against Women.

The UN Women and FIFA collaboration will be showcased at selected matches via team optional captains’ armbands, pitch side digital LED boards, flags on the pitch, and giant screens in stadiums, and via social media.

“This collaboration is a testament to the power of sport in breaking barriers and driving positive change. Together with FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, we aim to amplify our joint efforts in advancing gender equality, empowerment and women's rights,” said Tara Singh President UN Women Aotearoa New Zealand.

UN Women Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia look forward to engaging fans on designated matchdays, encouraging audiences across the world to join UN Women in the fight for gender equality, inclusion and the empowerment of women and girls.

“This is an historic opportunity to draw the world’s attention to critical issues facing women on and off the pitch,” said Simone Clarke CEO UN Women Australia.

“We know that women face significant barriers to equality, often under supported in their professional development and sidelined in their career progression, excluding women from opportunities others take for granted.

“This campaign provides a powerful platform to promote access and inclusion for all women, in the hope that one day we will have a truly level playing field for every woman, and gender equality for all.”

UN Women Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia invite everyone to join in supporting and celebrating this historic tournament and to stand with our extraordinary athletes from around the world as we work towards a future where every woman and girl can exercise her rights without fear of discrimination or violence.

“Unite for Gender Equality” will be the feature message on matches from 30 July to 3 August and “Unite to End Violence against Women” will be the designated message during the Semi-Final on 16 August.

