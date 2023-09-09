Te Pāti Māori Launch Transformational Justice Policy

Te Pāti Māori today announces a revolutionary plan to reform the justice system in Aotearoa, challenging the institutional racism that has traumatised and failed Māori communities at every level.

"We are asserting our tino rangatiratanga to oversee our own tikanga-based models of restorative justice" says Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Rawiri Waititi. "This is the only path to equitable justice in Aotearoa.”

Te Pāti Māori’s Justice Policy includes the establishment of a Māori Justice Authority, creating a parallel Māori justice system based on tikanga and self-governance. We are laying a pathway to abolish prisons in Aotearoa by 2040.

20% of the Corrections, Police, and Courts budgets will be reallocated to the Māori Justice Authority, marking a significant shift in power and resources to Tangata Whenua.

Te Pāti Māori will also work with whānau, hapū, and iwi to establish a well-funded Māori Legal Aid Services, and to invest in kaupapa Māori legal units within each community law centre.

The party is committed to overhauling discriminatory legislation by stopping benefit attachment orders, repealing the Bail Amendment Act, raising the age of criminal responsibility to 16, and amending the Clean Slate Act to apply to custodial sentences.

In addition, Te Pāti Māori aims to reform drug laws to treat drug use as a health issue, not a criminal one, and to wipe criminal convictions for drug use and possession.

Te Pāti Māori will also ensure the upholding of human rights in prisons by increasing the steps to freedom grant from $350 to $1000, reinstate the right for all prisoners to vote and enhance community mental health and addiction services.

The plan comes after continuing calls from Māori justice experts for transformative change to the justice system. It aligns with the Crown’s obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and represents a significant step towards addressing the systemic racism that has long plagued Aotearoa.

“We must take heed of the recommendations by advocacy groups, on the ground doing the mahi; Inaia Tonu Nei, He Whaipaanga Hou, Turuki Turuki have all presented incredibly thoughtful recommendations that continue to fall on deaf ears” said Waititi.

"Our tipuna did not sign Te Tiriti o Waitangi for whānau to be in care, incarcerated, and continually traumatised. The time for change is well overdue. This is a by Māori, for Māori, according to Māori solution and we will not compromise”

© Scoop Media

