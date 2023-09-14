Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rainbow Organisations Release Voting Issues Summary For 2023 Election

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Rainbow Support Collective

A collective of rainbow organisations around Aotearoa have collaborated to release a summary of key issues facing rainbow people in the 2023 General Election.

“In this election year, we call on all political parties to commit to equity for rainbow people, by committing to these policies,” says Tabby Besley, Managing Director of InsideOUT, a member of the Rainbow Support Collective. “We also call on rainbow people and our allies to take these unmet needs and inequalities into account when making decisions as voters.”

The release of the 2023 Census data will provide population-level data on Aotearoa’s rainbow population for the first time, but a recent IPSOS survey found Aotearoa’s rainbow population at 10% of the general population or 500,000 people.

The key issues identified by the Rainbow Support Collective span across health system reforms, housing and homelessness, education and youth, and rights and legislation.

Specific policy reforms identified by the collective include the creation of Rainbow, Transgender and Intersex Health Strategies; naming rainbow and transgender people as a priority population in Kainga Ora’s housing strategy and the Homelessness Action Plan; supporting mandatory support, training, and professional development to school staff and teachers in training; and establishing a Ministry for Rainbow People.

“The conversation about LGBTQIA+ rights in this election so far have not included our voices,” says Jennifer Shields, interim Director of Qtopia. “With these key issues we’re centring a rainbow perspective, and focusing on the things that will have the greatest impact and benefit for our communities.”

The Rainbow Support Collective (RSC) is made up of both national and regional organisations around Aotearoa who provide year round on the ground support to rainbow people. This includes organisations with a specialised focus on transgender, intersex and youth populations.

Read the full list of key issues at: https://www.rainbowsupportcollective.nz/key-election-issues

Source for stats: https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/ct/news/documents/2023-05/Ipsos%20LGBT%2B%20Pride%202023%20Global%20Survey%20Report%20-%20rev.pdf

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rainbow Support Collective on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to deserve an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No-one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 