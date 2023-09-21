Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenpeace Herds Cows To Fonterra HQ, Calls For Climate Action

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace activists have corralled a herd of ‘disaster cows’ in front of Fonterra’s Auckland HQ on the dairy giant’s annual reporting day as the dairy giant announced an increased after-tax profit of $1.577 billion compared with $583 million the previous year.


Greenpeace spokesperson Christine Rose says, "We’re at Fonterra's head office on its annual reporting day to bring attention to the fact that the dairy giant is capitalising on climate pollution caused by too many cows."

"Big Dairy is New Zealand’s worst climate polluter. The industry has been downplaying its role in the climate crisis and delaying action to cut climate pollution for far too long."

Greenpeace activists installed a series of climate disaster images in the shape of cows in the courtyard in front of Fonterra’s head offices early this morning.

Rose says, "The intensive dairy industry’s drive for profit has led to too many cows being crammed onto the land. New Zealand’s giant dairy herd and the synthetic nitrogen fertiliser used to grow enough grass to feed it pollutes the climate with superheating methane and nitrous oxide gas. This has contributed to the devastating climate disasters we’ve seen this year - from fires in Maui, Hawai’i, to Cyclone Gabrielle here in Aotearoa."

Between 1990 and 2019, the number of cows in New Zealand doubled from three million to six million. Dairy cattle alone account for almost a quarter of the country’s climate pollution. Fonterra is New Zealand's worst climate polluter.

Greenpeace says its action today is a reminder that industry and political leaders can’t keep giving dairy a free pass to pollute not only the climate but also New Zealand’s rivers, lakes and drinking water.

"It doesn’t have to be this way," says Rose. "We can stop climate change from getting worse, but we need all political leaders to stand up to Big Dairy polluters like Fonterra and commit to urgent action to phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and reduce the dairy herd."

"We can do farming differently, in a way that allows people and nature to thrive. Farming in Aotearoa must switch to more plant-based regenerative, organic farming practices that work with, instead of against, nature. And all politicians must support this transition."

Greenpeace, along with more than 50 other organisations, is calling for urgent climate action in the lead-up to the election, including on intensive dairy. They have produced a ten-point plan for climate action, known as Climate Shift. More than 15,000 New Zealanders have signed on in support of Climate Shift so far.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino

In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but also about looking likeable, which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning the latter a sympathy vote. More



 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 