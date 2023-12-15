Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rail Fail: Coalition Risking New Zealand’s Future

Friday, 15 December 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: The Future Is Rail

The coalition government is putting our social, economic and environmental future at risk by not investing in critical rail infrastructure.

In the space of a few short weeks the new government has signalled they will mothball the rail line to Wairoa, cancel light rail in both Auckland and Wellington, and scuttle the new iReX Cook Strait ferries. These are alarming signs.

“Rail is critical infrastructure. It’s been built up over generations and provides opportunities to future-proof our transport system around resilience, emissions reduction, linking communities and the creation of economic and social opportunities ", says The Future Is Rail spokesperson, Dr Paul Callister.“After decades of neglect, rail needs investment. The alternative is to slump into a state of decline. The costs to economic growth, our climate, and human lives will be significant if we don’t invest in the future of rail.”

Dr Callister says the decision on the new iReX Cook Strait ferries is particularly concerning because of its critical importance in ensuring the resilience of our national transport infrastructure across both islands.

“We must have new, rail-enabled ferries on the Cook Strait. Any delays or shortcuts not only risk the safety and economic wellbeing of New Zealanders, but they also risk the viability of rail and potentially condemn future generations to limited transport choices.”

“The flow-on effects are potentially disastrous. There can be no passenger or freight trains if there is no rail network.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Future Is Rail spokesperson, Patrick Rooney, says “more than 1000 people have attended our public meetings across the country and tens of thousands more have signed petitions or made submissions. It’s clear that many people feel isolated from economic opportunities and their loved ones. Others fear driving because of the volume of freight on the roads. Reducing rail services puts more pressure on our strained roads and the mental and physical health of drivers.”

“This hatchet job on rail comes at a time when other countries are making large investments into both freight and passenger rail networks. They are doing that because they understand the benefits.”

The Future Is Rail campaign was founded as Save Our Trains in late January 2022 by members of the public concerned about threats to passenger rail services throughout New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Future Is Rail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Independent Police Conduct Authority: Summary Of Findings – Complaints From Parliament Protest 2022

On 20 April 2023, the Independent Police Conduct Authority published ‘The Review: Policing of the Protest and Occupation at Parliament 2022’. In that report we outlined that we received 1,905 complaints relating to the protest. Of those we determined that 19 complaints required either a specific investigation or further enquiries to determine what further action should be taken... More



 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 