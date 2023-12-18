Luxon Should Pay Back Te Reo Tuition Fees

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager,
Connor Molloy, said:
“Prime Minister Luxon has
clearly been caught out saying one thing but doing another.
He should do the right thing and pay the money
back.
“Taking taxpayer money for Te Reo lessons
while criticising public servants for doing the same
undermines the credibility of the Government who proclaims
to be focused on reducing wasteful spending. The culture of
respect for taxpayers’ money must be set from the
top.
“If a proficiency in Te Reo is necessary, of
course tuition should be funded by the taxpayer but there is
no real justification as to why Mr Luxon should have
taxpayer funded Te Reo that would not also apply to public
servants. If Mr Luxon wants to learn Te Reo, he should do so
from his own
pocket.”
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More