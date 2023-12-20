20 Hours ECE Funding News A Welcome Boost For Providers

The early learning sector has welcomed the confirmation 20 Hours ECE funding increases in March 2024 will be kept in place.

With no changes to the published 1 March 2024 funding rates, it means early learning providers can plan with more confidence for the year ahead.

“It’s extremely heartening the Minister has listened to the sector and kept this funding in place – it’s just what providers needed,” said Early Childhood Council CEO Simon Laube.

“This will mean more children can access quality ECE, giving parents and centres certainty next year. It will hopefully be just enough to stop the seemingly constant centre closures we are seeing.”

“This funding, along with clarification on dropping completely unworkable new conditions, shows our concerns have been taken into account and are starting to be addressed, it’s very positive.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

