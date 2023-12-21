No Christmas Present For Disability Workers In Mini Budget Means Crisis Point Looming In New Year

The disability sector had hoped for a commitment from the
Government to fund Pay Equity for care and support workers
in the Mini Budget, but has been left empty-handed, says New
Zealand Disability Support Network CEO Peter
Reynolds.
"The 65,000 Kiwi care and support workers
deserve to be paid fairly for the help they provide hundreds
of thousands of disabled, elderly and unwell New
Zealanders," says Reynolds.
"Disability providers have
been working with the unions and government agencies to
settle a Pay Equity deal that would deliver for these
underpaid workers and help address the crippling workforce
shortage in this sector. Disability providers are mostly
government-funded - we want to pay our staff more, but the
Government must give us the means to do so
first.”
"This Pay Equity process has been frozen
since July, waiting on Cabinet to sign off on the money
needed. We had hoped that the Mini Budget would contain a
commitment from the Government to settling the claim. Pay
equity is still listed as an " unquantifiable contingent
liability" for the government.”
"Our sector is at a
crisis point with legislation covering care and support
workers expiring on 31 December. We expect workers to start
taking providers to court to be paid fairly - if that
happens, disability services won't have the money to pay for
any higher wages the courts award. We will have providers
cutting services and going out of business.
"Funding
the Pay Equity settlement must be at the top of Cabinet's
agenda when it next meets," says
Reynolds.
