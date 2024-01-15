Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Has A Clear Mandate To Address The Cost Of Healthy Food

Monday, 15 January 2024, 10:29 am
Press Release: Public Health Communication Centre

New Zealanders want to see policies addressing the cost of healthy food with 84% supporting government action according to research from the University of Otago.

The research by the Te Rōpū Rangahau ō Te Kāhui Matepukupuku (Cancer Society Research Collaboration) adds weight to the call for better food policies say Public Health experts in the latest Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre.

Professor Louise Signal from the University of Otago’s Department of Public Health says better diets mean not only healthier and longer lives for New Zealanders, but also downstream benefits such as lower healthcare costs, and higher productivity and education.

“What our research has shown is that government has a mandate from the public, in fact an expectation, that they should address the cost of healthy food. There is also strong support for free healthy lunches in schools, with 73% of New Zealanders expressing support for this policy.”

The research shows just over half support a tax on sugary drinks, but this figure jumped to 64% if the revenue from such a tax was used to support making healthy food more affordable. Notably, only 17% were opposed to this policy. “These policies are supported by evidence and have worked overseas’” says co-author Dr Rana Peniamina. Research shows that a 10% tax results in 10% reduction in consumption. “Sugary drinks taxes are in effect in more than 100 countries and territories impacting 57% of the world’s population, but not in Aotearoa New Zealand.” The UK Conservative Government recently introduced such a tax.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The research shows nearly half of those surveyed support banning unhealthy food and drinks sponsorship at sports and community events. Support for a ban on all marketing of unhealthy food and drinks was lower at 43% but still substantially outweighed opposition.

Professor Signal says the government should consider including transformative policies as part of a wider food and nutrition strategy. She says New Zealand needs a cohesive and strategic food policy such as in place in the UK, Australia and Canada.

“The study underscores the public’s expectation of political action on this front. It challenges the misconception that such policies would be unpopular.”

This research was supported by a grant from the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Health Communication Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Biden V Trump, And The Taiwan Election


If the allegations against Golriz Ghahraman are found to have substance – or even if they merely result in an official Police investigation – then resignation looks the only option. The Greens brand is based on its claims to hold itself to a higher set of values, a fact now being reflected in some of the gleeful schadenfreude evident on social media about the incident. The perception of wrong-doing is already doing harm to the Greens, regardless of whether the shoplifting allegation is proven to have substance....
More


 
 

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More


ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 