NZ Army Strengthens International Partner Relationships Through Selcon24

The New Zealand Army is continuing to build on its relationships with Pacific and other partners, co-hosting the Senior Enlisted Conference Pacific (SELCON24) alongside the U.S. Army Pacific, in Wellington.

More than 200 attendees experienced Ngāti Tūmatauenga (NZ Army) culture at SELCON24

The aim of the event is to see likeminded armies engage, inform and strengthen their non-commissioned officers corps, to ensure greater integration between different countries’ forces and provide improved understanding of the strategic and regional environment.

More than two hundred people attended the event, with representatives from Pacific nations including Fiji, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Timor Leste. British, Canadian and Australian partners were also represented as well as Singapore and Malaysia. Personnel from other service branches including the Air Force and Navy, and defence and security partners also attended.

Sergeant Major of the NZ Army, Warrant Officer Class One Wiremu Moffitt said SELCON24 supported the NZ Army’s security partners with training and leadership development, which would benefit future joint land warfare and operations.

“The NZ Army has a longstanding emphasis on partnership, responsiveness, people-to-people ties and working together with partner countries to realise our shared security interests,” Warrant Officer Class One Moffitt said.

“This conference has allowed us all to come together, learn and strengthen our relationships for the better.

“This ensures the NZ Army is a trusted and globally integrated force that is ready to operate across the spectrum of operations, from humanitarian assistance to armed conflict.”

The four-day conference included keynote presentations, bilateral meetings and panel discussions. Partner nations were also exposed to New Zealand and Ngāti Tūmatauenga (NZ Army) culture.

“The Pacific has the right people with the right skills to effectively conduct operations in the region. We should take every opportunity to engage with one another.

“Combining these skills with the right attitude sets the conditions for collective success,” Warrant Officer Class One Moffitt said.

