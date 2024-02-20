MAKE CHANGE to Support School Strike For Climate Change
Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 10:26 am Press Release: Make Change
New fundraising platform MAKE CHANGE is planning to raise
thousands of dollars for the School Strike For Climate
Change (SS4CC) on 5 April. The platform will call for
donations from across the country to support the thousands
of students that are expected to strike about government
inaction on climate change.
MAKE CHANGE Campaign Chair, Mr
Brendon Lane says "MAKE CHANGE is super excited to be
involved with this kaupapa. Students from around the country
will be standing up to be heard, and MAKE CHANGE will be
supporting them to do so."
"Students need help with
advertising, equipment and administration costs and we want
to be able to help them with these costs," said Mr Lane.
"Their organisations are truly grassroots groups and they
are having to do everything on people power and as cheaply
as possible. Even a small donation to these groups through
MAKE CHANGE can make the difference."
Mr Lane asked that
people who wanted to support the students go to
www.makechange.org.nz/ss4cc and make a donation. Mr Lane
says "All the money we raise will be passed on to the main
SS4CC campaign committee for distribution to their campaign
groups around the country. This is important mahi and we
need to make sure the government hears the voice of these
rangatahi."
