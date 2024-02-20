MAKE CHANGE to Support School Strike For Climate Change

New fundraising platform MAKE CHANGE is planning to raise thousands of dollars for the School Strike For Climate Change (SS4CC) on 5 April. The platform will call for donations from across the country to support the thousands of students that are expected to strike about government inaction on climate change.

MAKE CHANGE Campaign Chair, Mr Brendon Lane says "MAKE CHANGE is super excited to be involved with this kaupapa. Students from around the country will be standing up to be heard, and MAKE CHANGE will be supporting them to do so."

"Students need help with advertising, equipment and administration costs and we want to be able to help them with these costs," said Mr Lane. "Their organisations are truly grassroots groups and they are having to do everything on people power and as cheaply as possible. Even a small donation to these groups through MAKE CHANGE can make the difference."

Mr Lane asked that people who wanted to support the students go to www.makechange.org.nz/ss4cc and make a donation. Mr Lane says "All the money we raise will be passed on to the main SS4CC campaign committee for distribution to their campaign groups around the country. This is important mahi and we need to make sure the government hears the voice of these rangatahi."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

