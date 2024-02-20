Hearing For Reassessment Of Kiwifruit Spray

A public hearing for the Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) reassessment of hydrogen cyanamide will be held from 26 February to 1 March 2024.

Hydrogen cyanamide is widely used in the kiwifruit industry to help buds form and ensure even fruiting.

There are six hydrogen cyanamide products approved for use in Aotearoa New Zealand, including Hi-Cane. They are restricted to commercial use and can only be used by trained professionals.

The EPA is currently reassessing the use of this substance after identifying significant new information.

The EPA’s key recommendations are:

a 10-year time-limit on using substances containing hydrogen cyanamide

adjusting the hazard classification for hydrogen cyanamide

requiring buffer zones when using substances containing hydrogen cyanamide

adding further rules to protect workers.

Hearing details

Monday 26 February - Friday 1 March 2024

9.00am - 5:00pm (approximately)

Arena Suites

Mercury Baypark

81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui, 3152

Remote attendance via Microsoft Teams

The hearing helps ensure the decision-making committee (DMC) is fully informed before a decision is made. It also gives submitters to the public consultation an opportunity to provide additional information on the effects, risks, costs, and benefits of the EPA’s recommendations.

A final decision will be published within 30 working days of when the hearing is formally closed.

