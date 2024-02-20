Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Yes To More Breast Cancer Screening, But What About The Blokes?

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation congratulates the coalition Government on delivering its promised extension of free breast screening, the most common cancer among New Zealand women. The extension will save lives.

But Kiwi men are wondering why it’s taking so long to see a focus on reducing the number of deaths from the single most common cancer in New Zealand men (apart from skin cancers) – prostate cancer.
“While we welcome breast screening expanding to women aged 70 to 74, it’s frustrating there is no screening programme, or a pilot programme, to detect warning signs of prostate cancer,” said Danny Bedingfield, President of the Foundation.
Over 4,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year in Aotearoa and approximately 750 die. That’s twice the road toll.
The Breast Cancer Foundation lobbied for eight years to raise the age and save more women’s lives, so well done for achieving this goal, Bedingfield says.
But men’s lives matter too and while the Health Minister is focused on reducing cancer-related deaths, we strongly urge him to launch a pilot of a prostate screening programme that could potentially save many times the estimated 22 lives quoted by the Minister[1].
While in Opposition, Minister Shane Reti was quoted as saying “My recommendation would be for us to have a national screening programme for prostate cancer[2].”
“Everyone, including the Minister, agrees that early detection of any cancer leads to better clinical outcomes and saves lives. This is why we need an early detection pilot in two regions. The implementation of a pilot scheme would be a low risk, sensible way to learn, and scalable if successful.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Prostate Cancer Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 