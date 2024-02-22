Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Maranga Mai A 'Distortion Of History'

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 9:42 am
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

An academic review has found that a Human Rights Commission (HRC) report, Maranga Mai, manipulates and distorts the historical record.

Maranga Mai was released in November 2022 and looks at how Māori have been mistreated over the centuries. Its main recommendation is for the Government to commit to constitutional reform - including the rejection of the Doctrine of Discovery - and to establish co-governance.

The HRC report says the doctrine was “the initial basis for settling and claiming Aotearoa” – however this is simply not true, Professor Paul Moon says in his review Challenging History.

“There are many things that need to be looked at and answered for in our history, but this doctrine is not one of them,” Professor Moon says.

“It played no part whatsoever in any aspect of Britain’s colonisation of New Zealand. In fact, to the contrary, the admiralty specifically instructed Captain Cook to obtain consent from the Indigenous people for any claims to territory.”

Professor Moon says that extraordinary evidence would have to be provided for papal bulls conceived in the fifteenth century to continue to direct colonial policies in non-Catholic countries several centuries later.

“The Doctrine of Discovery was Catholic – and the British Government and Protestant ruling class of the time shunned anything that had even a semblance of papal influence,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“In truth, Britain’s imperial expansion in the eighteenth century occurred not according to any specific doctrine, but more ‘in a fit of absence of mind’, as the historian John Seeley famously put it.”

The use of the Doctrine of Discovery is not the only concerning aspect of the Human Rights Commission report, from a historical point of view, Professor Moon says.

"The historical sources referred to are thin and selective, and treated non-critically. In fact, so blatant is the bias in the bibliography that it serves almost as a case study in deficient historical method when it comes to the quality, range and nature of source material used for a text. There also was no proper peer-review,” he says.

“The Human Rights Commission has produced a report which is historically deficient on just about every level, and consequently it is misrepresenting a crucial part of our history. It is a distortion of history."

Professor Moon says that as we find our way forward as a nation it is imperative that we are as true as we can be to our past.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 