Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Agricultural Subsidy Distortions Must Be Addressed

Friday, 23 February 2024, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand

As the world’s Trade Ministers head to a WTO meeting in Abu Dhabi, the Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) is calling for an immediate capping of agricultural subsidies and urgency in reducing them to prevent and correct production and trade distortion.

DCANZ’s call is informed by recent global dairy market distortions modelling that show farm subsidies are having a significant negative effect on dairy markets.

"The overall message is that farm subsidies are materially distorting agricultural trade and they are a beggar-thy-neighbour approach to policy," says DCANZ Executive Director, Kimberly Crewther.

According to the OECD, annual support by its members alone to their agriculture sectors is estimated at an eye-watering $817 billion annually. Concerningly the trend for agricultural subsidies is upward.

The specific modelling work indicates that a 50% reduction of European Union farm subsidies would increase factory gate cheese prices for non-EU producers by 2.4% and international trade values for non-EU exporters by 8%. Producer prices within the EU would also increase by 3.9% and EU exports by 3%.

These results are by no means unique to EU dairy subsidies. This dynamic is universal.

These dairy-specific modelling results add support to other global studies in highlighting the benefits of reducing trade-distorting support. When introducing the latest OECD Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation Report, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann acknowledged that "such measures alter trade, investment and the location of production, undermining both the value of market access and the benefits of competitive markets and open trade". Importantly he also warned that they can be harmful for the environment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Crewther says the can has been kicked down the road for too long on addressing the trade-distorting impacts of agricultural subsidies.

"Agricultural subsidies need to be a central focus of the Ministerial Conference discussions, and there needs to be clear movement forward".

DCANZ is concerned that WTO Ministers not tackling the issue of subsidy distortion of markets would amount to them deciding not to progress the action within their ambit to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goal 2: End hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture. Implementing target 2b refers to correcting and preventing restrictions and distortions in world agricultural markets.

"The Sustainable Development goals and their associated implementing targets recognise that undistorted agricultural trade is part of the solution to sustainable nutrition," says Crewther.

"Taking concrete steps to evolve and strengthen the WTO agricultural subsidy rules must be a priority".

All countries benefit from a multilateral rules-based trading system that avoids the negative economic, environmental, and food security impacts of market distortions. The WTO Agreement on Agriculture and the subsequent Nairobi agreement to end export subsidies were major steps forward that delivered significant value. However, studies that show that the use of subsidies is materially suppressing markets and harming the interests of other producers highlight that more is needed.

The Global Dairy Distortions Model has been developed by economic consultancy, Sense Partners, in conjunction with DCANZ. It aims to better understand the impacts of subsidies on global dairy markets and provide an evidence-based contribution to international policy discussions.

The model is used to consider specific dairy subsidy-related questions, drawing on countries’ own data and that of the OECD. A first case study confirmed that no form of direct farm subsidy can be considered minimally trade distorting upon dairy markets and that those contained in the WTO amber and blue box classifications are most distorting. The second analysis showed substantial distortion of the global cheese market resulting from the cumulative effect of EU farm subsidies. The results are publicly available on the DCANZ website (Subsidies and Dairy Trade | DCANZ). Further case studies will be undertaken to continue building the global picture.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 


Government: Retiring Chief Of Navy Thanked For His Service
Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, for his service as he retires from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years. Rear Admiral Proctor will retire on 16 May to take up an employment opportunity in Australia... More


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 