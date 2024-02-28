Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Anguish About The Outdated, Non-responsive And Inadequate Ministry Funding For Disabled Students To Succeed Is Palpable

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 10:23 am
Press Release: IHC New Zealand

IHC New Zealand says families of students with intellectual disability are at breaking point as more and more principals are being hamstrung by limited funding.

“I am working with families and schools most days, and the frustration and anguish about the outdated, non-responsive and inadequate Ministry funding is palpable” says IHC’s Inclusive Education Lead, Trish Grant. “Principals are forced into making hard decisions about student attendance and families get to breaking point. It is a situation that has gone on for too long.”

A nine-year old boy with autism, ADHD and intellectual disability at a Wellington school is currently facing disciplinary processes because the support he needs to be at school is not available.

Trish says even when a specialist or amount of funding is available, Ministry processes and layered sign off creates problems at the chalkface for everyone.

Secretary for Education Iona Holsted was spot on in the defence of the Ministry of Education's five-year 36 percent staffing increase before Parliament's Education and Workforce Select Committee this week.

IHC welcomes Iona’s candour and razor-sharp analysis. It will be no surprise to Iona that IHC agrees with her view that the funding for disabled students is inadequate and that the policy beginnings were wrong from the start. IHC has been advising the Ministry about those inadequacies for several decades.

“It’s great that the Ministry of Education and IHC are on the same page,” says IHC’s Inclusive Education lead, Trish Grant.

Despite the increase of 780 specialist staffing, identified by Iona, disabled children and schools struggle to get the resources they need for inclusion.

“Iona is right that successive governments have attempted to solve these problems but those attempts have not resulted in the system changes needed for better student outcomes.”

IHC agrees that a more explicit centrist role for the Ministry would enhance school and student performance. We agree that school governance arrangements have not worked and a substantive reconsideration is needed.

The Ministry has diligently briefed new governments for years that New Zealand has greater numbers of students with complex needs are coming through the doors of New Zealand schools.

“There doesn’t seem to be the political will to build a quality education system that supports learning and teaching,” says Trish. “The current Government’s focus on initial teacher education, professional development and student outcomes is a positive step towards system change, but, as Iona says, we need to be bolder in creating funding policies that meet levels of student need and make explicit a stronger role for the Ministry in supporting school management and governance."

