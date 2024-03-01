Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Abandoned Mining Appeal May Mean Fast Track For Coal

Friday, 1 March 2024, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Forest and Bird

A long-running court battle against a new opencast coal mine has been abandoned by the mining company today, but environmentalists are putting celebrations on hold.

“While this would normally be a chance to celebrate an important victory for the environment and climate, the government’s fast-track consenting proposals are flinging open a back door for mining companies to walk right through,” says Forest & Bird Group Manager Richard Capie.

Stevenson Mining has abandoned its appeal on its proposed Te Kuha coal mine on a pristine mountaintop site near Westport on the West Coast.

Forest & Bird is calling on the mining company to come clean on whether it expects, or even has information from the coalition government, that this matter might be fast tracked under planned new legislation.

“The fast track legislation is anti-nature, anti-environment and anti-democratic,” says Mr Capie. “It looks like it will be giving ministers sweeping powers to just about single handedly approve any development they want.”

Forest & Bird has previously spoken out strongly against the Government's plan to fast-track the consenting process for local, regional and national infrastructure and development projects that it deems significant.

Forest & Bird has already spent years opposing the proposed Te Kuha mine. The organisation won a case in the Supreme Court showing that councils must protect natural features under the Reserves Act.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The proposed 150-hectare mine site contains incredibly rare and important ecosystems and is home to numerous plants and animals at risk or threatened with extinction, such as roroa great spotted kiwi, South Island fernbird, geckos, and 17 plant species including native eyebright.

Pictures and video of the site are available here.

Last April, supported by the Coal Action Network, Forest & Bird successfully won against Stevenson Mining Limited in the Environment Court. Since Stevenson Mining announced it would appeal, the Society has been preparing its arguments for the expected court date in April this year.

“Forest & Bird and community groups have already fought against this horrific open-cast mine proposal in the courts, and won. If the Te Kuha coal mine gets a green light from Ministers under fast-track it would be a slap in the face for the climate, environment and our democracy,” says Mr Capie.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Forest and Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Newshub/Smokefree Twin Fiascos


Here’s a tale of two sunset industries. One has a track record of quality investigative reporting, and sound reportage of the 24/7 news cycle. The other sunset industry peddles a deadly substance that kills and injures tens of thousands of New Zealanders every year, while imposing significant annual costs on the public health system.

Which industry is this government rushing to assist..?
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 