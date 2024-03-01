Journalism – Call For Public Funding
Journalism should be about ascertaining truths.
Ironically, the need to at least break-even financially, has
resulted in ratings squeezing out quality investigative
journalism. This has resulted in promotion of poorly
researched and often biased narratives that are not based on
reality nor helpful for navigating a very uncertain future.
The alternative, publicly funded media has proven to be
equally compromised as competition for meagre funding, and
the need to grab people’s attention, squeezes the ability
of journalists to adequately inform the public of
reality.
The overarching predicament
is that our species is extracting, processing, consuming and
excreting too much, too fast, for our finite planet to
handle. The flip side of that coin is that our species –
at this level of consumption – is overpopulated. Neither
journalism faction seems capable of grasping this essential
fact; both champion growth and continuation of an
unsustainable civilisational model.
As
humanity traverses the peak of the Limits to Growth,
‘funding’ (which is nothing more than a forward bet on
the planet’s tangible resources) for all things will be
increasingly fraught. Already, alternative ‘facts’ and
polarization are becoming the norm, as people try to
displace a mainstream narrative and political discourse that
doesn’t fit their lived
realities.
The seeking of truth is more essential now, than it has ever been. We need a public discourse about our trajectory, our overshoot and our future options; we need a platform for that discussion. Journalism – including the accurate reporting of science – is still society’s best hope; the rewards of funding it far outweigh the consequences of polarization-via-ignorance.