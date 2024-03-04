Scrap The App Tax: More Than 3,300 Taxpayers Contacted Nicola Willis Over The Weekend



The Taxpayers’ Union is delighted that more than 3,300 New Zealanders over just two days have asked Nicola Willis to stick to her pre-election promise and Scrap the App Tax via emails sent at AppTax.nz.

Campaign Spokesman, James Ross, said:

“The App Tax is unfair, unworkable, and a broken promise from the National Party. New Zealanders are waking up that this 15% tax on Bookabach rentals and part-time uber drivers will drive up the costs of living at the worst possible time.

“National were elected on the back of promises to cut wasteful spending and deliver tax relief. Locking-in Labour’s legacy by U-turning on the App Tax is simply taxing more in one area to later create the illusion of tax relief elsewhere. Kiwis aren’t fools.”



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

