Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Petrol Excise Tax Hike Will Hit Care & Support Workers Hard - Time For Updated Pay Equity Settlement

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 12:02 pm
Press Release: PSA

Care & support workers who use their own car to visit clients are calling for action on their pay equity claim before the rise in fuel excise tax hits their pay packets.

"The Government promised a laser focus on cost of living but increasing fuel excise tax by 22 cents/litre, coupled with the $50 rise in car registration fees, will hit care & support workers hard unless their pay rises," said Melissa Woolley, Assistant Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"Every day care & support workers clock up many miles in their own cars to carry out their essential work caring for some of the most vulnerable people in our society like the elderly and people with disabilities.

"While the taxes are not rising until 2027, the reality is that care & support workers are already doing it tough and are falling behind with the failure to agree an updated pay equity settlement.

"In addition, the travel cost allowance paid by providers has not kept pace with the rising cost of driving and this will only make it worse.

"The pay and conditions for workers like those supporting people in our community need to reflect the rising cost of living and we urge the Government to take action on the outstanding pay equity claim."

Workers like Carena Scott have been feeling the squeeze on household budgets these past few years and the outlook is bleak she says.

"The last few years have been really tough on us with rising prices and interest rates. Many of us rent or have mortgages and we can’t just seem to get a break. The rise in petrol taxes, along with road user charges, will hurt many colleagues unless we get the pay rise we deserve."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Melissa Woolley said this was another example of the Government getting its priorities all wrong.

"Most care & support workers are women, and like the cuts affecting the core public service, the Government is continuing to introduce policies which are having a disproportionate impact on women.

"The small increase in the minimum wage, the axing of measures like Fair Pay Agreements to boost pay and the threat to free school lunches are all examples of a government out of touch with the daily lives of those struggling to get by on low incomes."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws


Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...
More


 
 

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 