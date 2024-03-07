Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ziggy Marley Stands Strong: Bringing The Beat To WOMADs, Despite The Noise

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Fiona Green

Fiona Green Administrator of Crime Prevention Coalition ( Whangarei) opposes the Petition organised by Sakhr Munassar to drop Ziggy Marley, son of Bob Marley as headline Act for the upcoming Womad Festival in Taranaki in March 2024.

"Emotions have been running high both nationwide and around the world since the 7.10.2023 Nova Dance Festival Massacre in Israel ans the resulting war between Israel and Hamas. 1

In the leadup to the WOMAD multicultural Music festival, there has been one Petition of note asking WOMAD organisers to remove Ziggy Marley as the main act.

He is there to perform, and whatever fundraising event he participated in 2018 - to fundraise for the Israeli Defence Force. Fiona says "People are splitting hairs to justify their argument and logic because they want things to go their way," says Fiona . "Ziggy Marley (and his Father Bob arepart Jewish and has the right to participate and perform at concerts around the world, adds Fiona

Music has always been a source of unity and understanding, and artists have always used their voices to spread love and peace.

"What we are seeing is an attack on Ziggy Marley that is personal. It is an attack
on artistic expression and cultural diversity," she says

"Petition efforts we are seeing seek to silence a talented musician who is a symbol of unity and positivity. We need to look after all our guests and ooze with hospitality and care towards the guests, adds Fiona.

Fiona Green stands strong in her belief that music will bring people together, rather than tear them apart.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Womad Festival is a celebration of different cultures and traditions, and Ziggy Marley's performance will be a highlight. Removing him from the lineup would be a loss for all those who were looking forward to his performance and a blow to the festival's message of inclusivity.

"We urge the organisers of the Womad Festival to stand by their decision to include Ziggy Marley - and not succumb to the misguided pressure of a Petition .

Fiona Green would like everyone at the WOMAD festival to show the world that despite our diversity, we can stand united in New Zealand and rise above hate and bigotry.

Join Crime Prevention Coalition in supporting Ziggy Marley and the Womad Festival in Taranaki in March 2024, and together, let's make this a true celebration of peace and unity. WOMAD 15 to 17 March 2024, New Plymouth, Taranaki

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fiona Green on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 