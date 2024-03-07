Ziggy Marley Stands Strong: Bringing The Beat To WOMADs, Despite The Noise

Fiona Green Administrator of Crime Prevention Coalition ( Whangarei) opposes the Petition organised by Sakhr Munassar to drop Ziggy Marley, son of Bob Marley as headline Act for the upcoming Womad Festival in Taranaki in March 2024.

"Emotions have been running high both nationwide and around the world since the 7.10.2023 Nova Dance Festival Massacre in Israel ans the resulting war between Israel and Hamas. 1

In the leadup to the WOMAD multicultural Music festival, there has been one Petition of note asking WOMAD organisers to remove Ziggy Marley as the main act.

He is there to perform, and whatever fundraising event he participated in 2018 - to fundraise for the Israeli Defence Force. Fiona says "People are splitting hairs to justify their argument and logic because they want things to go their way," says Fiona . "Ziggy Marley (and his Father Bob arepart Jewish and has the right to participate and perform at concerts around the world, adds Fiona

Music has always been a source of unity and understanding, and artists have always used their voices to spread love and peace.

"What we are seeing is an attack on Ziggy Marley that is personal. It is an attack

on artistic expression and cultural diversity," she says

"Petition efforts we are seeing seek to silence a talented musician who is a symbol of unity and positivity. We need to look after all our guests and ooze with hospitality and care towards the guests, adds Fiona.

Fiona Green stands strong in her belief that music will bring people together, rather than tear them apart.

The Womad Festival is a celebration of different cultures and traditions, and Ziggy Marley's performance will be a highlight. Removing him from the lineup would be a loss for all those who were looking forward to his performance and a blow to the festival's message of inclusivity.

"We urge the organisers of the Womad Festival to stand by their decision to include Ziggy Marley - and not succumb to the misguided pressure of a Petition .

Fiona Green would like everyone at the WOMAD festival to show the world that despite our diversity, we can stand united in New Zealand and rise above hate and bigotry.

Join Crime Prevention Coalition in supporting Ziggy Marley and the Womad Festival in Taranaki in March 2024, and together, let's make this a true celebration of peace and unity. WOMAD 15 to 17 March 2024, New Plymouth, Taranaki

