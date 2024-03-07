The Ernie Abbott Memorial Lecture

Date: Wednesday, 27th March

Time: 4:30pm

Location: Wellington Trades Hall, 126 Vivian St, Te Aro, Wellington

“Ernie was an ordinary man who believed that we all should have the right to a safe workplace with decent pay and conditions. He paid the ultimate price for those beliefs.” – Helen Kelly

The Wellington Socialist Society and Wellington Trades Hall are proud to present the inaugural Ernie Abbott Memorial Lecture.

On 27th March 1984, an explosion ripped through the Wellington Trades Hall, killing Ernie Abbott. Ernie was vice-president of the Caretakers and Cleaners Union, as well as the caretaker of the Wellington Trades Hall.

Forty years on from that terrible day, you are invited to gather at the Wellington Trades Hall, 126 Vivian Street, to remember Ernie and hear from some of those who knew him best. The event will also reflect on the period leading up to the bombing and discuss the effects it had on the trade union movement and Aotearoa’s politics more broadly. There will also be a minutes silence at 5:19pm, the time at which the bomb exploded.

This inaugural Ernie Abbott Memorial Lecture will become an annual event in the Wellington Socialist Society calendar focused on labour, trade union, and socialist history in Aotearoa.

Proceedings:

4:30pm-5:00pm – Gather and mingle, food and drinks will be available.

5:15pm – Welcome from Graeme Clarke, President of Wellington Trades Hall.

5:19pm – Minutes silence.

5:20pm – Screening of Vanguard Films’ The Hatred Campaign.

6:00pm – Speakers - Hazel Armstrong, Peter Cranny, and Toby Boraman.

7:00pm – Finish, those wishing to continue socialising are welcome to join us at Rogue & Vagabond on Garrett Street.

Seats are limited. Please RSVP by emailing wellingtonsocialistsociety@gmail.com or fill out the form here to reserve your place.

