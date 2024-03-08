Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
CTU: Govt Must Commit To Follow Australia’s Lead On Pay Gap Reporting

Friday, 8 March 2024, 11:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

In 2023, the National Advisory Council on the Employment of Women, acting as New Zealand’s Pay Transparency Advisory Group, recommended that a mandatory reporting system be adopted to help lower the ethnic and gender pay gap and increase transparency. The previous Government agreed to introduce legislation, but this did not occur before the election.

A mandatory system was supported at the time by the National Party and employer organisations such as the EMA.

“The Government needs to live up to their words in opposition and introduce legislation that requires pay gap reporting,” said Ansell-Bridges.

“We know that greater pay transparency through mandatory reporting will empower women and all working people to improve their pay.

“While the gender pay gap in Aotearoa New Zealand has fallen significantly since 1998, it is unacceptable that women are still paid 8.6% less than men. The gender pay gap for wāhine Māori, Pacific and Asian women, and disabled women is significantly higher.

“No one in New Zealand should suffer the indignity of pay discrimination due to their gender or ethnicity.

“Government has a chance to significantly improve the standard of living for women across the country by following expert advice and Australia’s lead. They need to take it,” said Ansell-Bridges.

