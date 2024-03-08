More Bureaucracy Won’t Fix Housing Emergency

Adding red tape to emergency housing access will worsen a situation that needs investment in more housing options instead, says Community Law Centres Aotearoa

“The Government plans to reduce the minimum emergency housing Special Needs Grant from seven days to one day means that some families will need to reapply for the grant every day”, says CLCA CEO Sue Moroney. “This will add stress and cost to an outcome of the housing crisis that already costs taxpayers dearly. It is hard to see how MSD will cope with this added bureaucracy when it is being required to cut services.”

Community Law Centres provide free legal support for people who have been unlawfully evicted, have left violent relationshipsor have had their home destroyed and suddenly need emergency housing.

“We are yet to see the person who wants emergency housing as a lifestyle choice. In our experience people only end up there as a last resort and it can happen to anyone”, says Sue.

The Government’s plans to allow no-cause evictions will only make matters worse.

“The combination of landlords being able to evict people for no reason and MSD being required to assess if those needing emergency housing have contributed to their own housing situation is a recipe for unjust treatment and increased homelessness,” says Sue.

New obligations for emergency housing providers and those they accommodate were just implemented in August last year.

“This followed a comprehensive consultation with those organisations active in this area. It is surprising to see the Government want to revisit this body of work before it has had time to take effect.”

