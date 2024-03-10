Greens Elect New Co-leader

The Green Party has elected Chlöe Swarbrick, MP for Auckland Central, to be its new Co-leader alongside Marama Davidson.

“Thank you to Green Party members across the country who’ve put their faith and trust in me to lead our movement alongside Marama. I ask everyone to put that faith and trust in themselves too, and in our collective capacity to transform our world for the better,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Aotearoa can be a place where everyone has what they need to live a decent life, and our natural world is restored and protected, on a foundation honouring te Tiriti o Waitangi. That is the Greens’ vision, and one we work to see realised every single day.

“This week, the Government completed their cruel and, frankly, bizarre 100-day programme. They know that many of the things they have done will make things worse for people and planet and they’ve told New Zealanders that they don’t care.

“We’ve heard from people across the country of their deep despair. That’s precisely what this Government wants from you: to switch off. Don’t.

“The coalition wants you to think better is impossible. They want you to acquiesce to oil, gas and mining lobbyists’ wishlists to destroy our natural environment. They want you to give in to their bonkers agenda that’ll see more people die from smoking to fund landlords’ tax cuts. They want you to believe all politics and politicians are the same - it benefits them and their donors for you to switch off.

“Don’t let this Government’s bully boy behaviour silence you. Let it motivate you. We’ve been here before with regressive conservatives. It was organising by regular people that changed the course of history.

“The Greens see you, hear you and will represent you in the halls of power. We know where our power and motivation comes from - and it isn’t the vested interests of today - it’s you, your kids, your communities, and our shared future on this beautiful planet.”

“We can take world-leading climate action that also improves people’s lives. We can provide an income guarantee for all. We can protect our oceans. We can have functional public transport. We can invest properly in our public services, housing, education and healthcare if we have the political courage to implement a fair tax system - and the Greens do,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

Marama Davidson added:

“It is going to be fantastic to have Chlöe alongside me leading our biggest caucus ever in the fight against this Government’s cold, cynical and cruel agenda.

“Chlöe is an incredible MP, colleague, and friend. She has proven time and time again her unique ability to mobilise communities to push for the change Aotearoa needs.

“It has never been more important for there to be a strong voice for an Aotearoa that works for everyone, where everyone is supported to live good lives, in warm dry homes, and where we take bold action to cut pollution and protect native wildlife.

“Chlöe and I will be in communities up and down Aotearoa working with people to build an unprecedented grassroots movement fighting for the future Aotearoa deserves,” Marama Davidson says.

James Shaw added:

“There is no one I would rather take my place as Green Party Co-leader than Chlöe. Ever since I first sat down to coffee with her after her mayoral campaign in 2016 she has struck me as a remarkable leader with an extraordinary belief in the power of people to make a difference. Her passion and strength is second to none, and alongside Marama, will lead the Greens to make even more of a difference in the future,” says James Shaw.

© Scoop Media

