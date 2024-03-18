Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Time To Have Your Say On What’s In And What’s Out Of NPDC’s Draft $4b 10-year Work Programme

Monday, 18 March 2024, 9:26 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

 

What’s Brooklands Zoo worth to you? It’s been a family favourite for generations of Taranaki residents, but can we afford $9million to keep it for our tamariki?

Upgrading some of the animal enclosures to meet new government standards is one the big questions included in our 10-Year Plan for 2024-2034, which opened for public feedback today.

This 10-year Plan sets out how NPDC is planning to deliver on its vision to be a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital while balancing the need to keep rates affordable.

“Our proposals focus around three big calls – future-proofing our district, sustainability and paying it forward to ensure we are looking after our critical infrastructure, accelerating our efforts to care for the natural environment as well as investing in projects and programmes for future generations,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

“We’re looking at ways to continue to be more efficient while planning for what’s over the horizon as well as the here and now. It’s important to stress that nothing is set in stone, which is why everyone should have your say.”

In this plan we have proposed a work programme of around $4b and if adopted, would result in an average residential rate increase of 9.9 per cent in the first year – or around $311 for the average residential property.

Included in the proposed plan for public feedback.

Pay It Forward:

  • Should we invest $9m to upgrade some enclosures at Brooklands Zoo to meet regulations?
  • Should we invest $35m to build a new indoor stadium with at least four courts, as part of a lower cost Tūparikino Active Community hub project?
  • Is investing $16.3m to replace the ageing Bellringer Pavilion in Pukekura Park the way to go to ensure we get to see world class cricket on our doorstep?
  • Should we explore other ways to deliver water, traffic management and housing for the elderly by organisations at arm’s length of Council?

Future-proofing our district:

  • Should we double how much we spend, to $315m, to renew local roads, bridges, and footpaths to look after what we’ve got?
  • Should we put more into our Disaster Recovery Reserve from $200,000 a year to $500,000 a year to smooth cost of cleaning up after a disaster and use some of the payout from our Perpetual Investment Fund to top that up further?
  • Should we do some planning to see on a ring route to the Port and bypasses to move big rigs out of our town centre and a second crossing of Waiwhakaiho River?

Sustainability:

  • Should we boost how much we spend on sustainability initiatives by $300,000 a year?
  • Should contribute $100,000 a year over three years to trial a high frequency bus service with our partners?
  • Should we upgrade rural transfer stations and establishing a regional organics (including food-waste) facility with other councils?
     
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

It’s your home, so have your say.


To find out more, to take the survey and a list of have your say events across the district go to npdc.govt.nz/10-year plan. Everyone who takes the survey goes in the draw to win one of 10, $100 grocery vouchers (terms and conditions apply).

Feedback closes 5pm Friday 19 April.


FAST FACTS

  • NPDC manages around $3.4 billion worth of assets
  • We deliver services to our residents from drinking water for your coffee and fixing local roads to attracting world class entertainment to our venues such as the Bowl of Brooklands.
  • Hearings on the 10-year Plan will be held in May.
  • The Mayor and Councillors will adopt the 10-year Plan (2024-2034) in June.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fantasy Trip To La La Landlord Land


How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is:
(A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.)
(B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords
(C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents.
More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 