Government Must Not Continue Labour Legacy Of Special Treatment For DJs

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming the investigation
into the Department of Internal Affairs after it was
revealed that the Department’s Chief Executive personally
reached out to expedite a DJs passport
application.
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager,
Connor Molloy, said:
“No one can forget the
irrational and unfair treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic
that saw DJs being prioritised ahead of ICU nurses for MIQ
spots, the Government must come down hard on the officials
involved to send a message that it is unacceptable to treat
taxpayers differently based on who they know.
“In
2022, David Seymour rightly criticised the Government for
having ‘one rule for DJs and another for everyone else’,
his Government must send a clear message that special
privileges will not be tolerated.
“All taxpayers
deserve a right to efficient and cost effective services.
Allowing some people to jump the queue disrespects all
taxpayers who fund the service and deserve to be treated on
an equal playing
field.”
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait... More
Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More