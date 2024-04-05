Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Government Puts An End To Labour’s Hijack On Local Democracy

Friday, 5 April 2024, 1:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the Government’s decision to restore binding referenda for local councils in determining whether or not to establish Māori wards, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager Connor Molloy, said:

“It is a fundamental right of voters to have the final say on the design of their electoral systems. Changing this without gaining the consent of the public via referendum undermines New Zealand’s proud history of democracy.

“Electors should be able to vote on, and veto, fundamental changes to their local voting system. It’s refreshing to see the new Government restoring this necessary democratic convention.

“While this is an important first step to restoring democratic decision-making, the Government must take steps to ensure that ratepayer funds are not used to screw the scrum one way or another. The voting system is a decision for voters and voters alone.”
 

