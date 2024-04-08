Myanmar Community Leading Rally At Parliament In Opposition To Junta Visit

When: 12pm, Tuesday 9 April

Where: Parliament

Local Myanmar community organisations are leading a rally at Parliament in opposition to the Myanmar military junta joining the ASEAN-NZ Dialogue meeting scheduled for 18-19 April in Wellington. The junta been internationally condemned for crimes against humanity in its ruthless war against its own people.

At the rally there will be speeches from members of local Myanmar community organisations, CTU President Richard Wagstaff and opposition MPs.

“The decision to invite members of the military junta to New Zealand flies in the face of everything we stand for – democracy, human rights, and justice. It is a betrayal of the values that New Zealand has championed in the past, the values that brought me here,” said Phyo Sandar Soe, Assistant to the Secretary General of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Myanmar.

“I urge the New Zealand Government and ASEAN to reconsider their stance and refuse visas to those responsible for the violence and oppression in Myanmar.

“Myanmar is counting on the support of the international community to stand up against tyranny and injustice. Together, we must send a clear message that the atrocities committed by the military regime will not be tolerated. I ask you to stand with the people of Myanmar in our fight for freedom and democracy,” said Phyo Sandar Soe.

