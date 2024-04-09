Government KPIs Show Progress But Lack Ambition

Responding to the release of nine Government key performance targets to be achieved by 2030, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Kiwis won’t need reminding that despite public spending jumping 84% since 2017, just about everything has got worse. Outcomes in Education, health, and law and order have all declined, not to mention our roads which are more pothole than tarseal.

“But the Government kicking the can down the road isn’t going to deliver the reform we need now. 2030 is two general elections away, which gives far too much time for the targets to slip out of sight. Kiwis can’t afford 6 more years of failing services.

“A tenth target seems to have slipped off Mr Luxon’s list. Grant Robertson’s Wellbeing Budget set a public spending target of 28.8% of GDP. With that figure now standing at 33.4%, National have no excuse not to harden up, show some ambition and hit at least the same target.”

