Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government KPIs Show Progress But Lack Ambition

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 6:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the release of nine Government key performance targets to be achieved by 2030, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Kiwis won’t need reminding that despite public spending jumping 84% since 2017, just about everything has got worse. Outcomes in Education, health, and law and order have all declined, not to mention our roads which are more pothole than tarseal.

“But the Government kicking the can down the road isn’t going to deliver the reform we need now. 2030 is two general elections away, which gives far too much time for the targets to slip out of sight. Kiwis can’t afford 6 more years of failing services.

“A tenth target seems to have slipped off Mr Luxon’s list. Grant Robertson’s Wellbeing Budget set a public spending target of 28.8% of GDP. With that figure now standing at 33.4%, National have no excuse not to harden up, show some ambition and hit at least the same target.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 