Disability Support Zero For Three In Government Priority Lists

Monday, 15 April 2024, 10:33 am
Press Release: Disability Support Network

Support for disabled New Zealanders is yet to appear on a government action point list, missing from November’s 100 day plan, the 2 April 36 point plan or the nine government 2030 targets released on 8 April.

“The government has set out its priorities and the disability community is rightly wondering where they stand after being excluded,” said New Zealand Disability Support Network CEO Peter Reynolds.

The backlash from disabled New Zealanders is ongoing from Purchasing Rules and Equipment and Modification Services (EMS) cutbacks, Whaikaha was reportedly days away from running out of budget, while Minister for Disabled Services Penny Simmonds must now have any spending approved by Cabinet.

“It’s not been a great start. The disability support sector ended 2023 under pressure and it’s unclear how we progress if we’re not a government priority.”

NZDSN is calling on the government to prioritise funding the three current Pay Equity Claims so they can deliver quality service to those who need it, and pay their workers fairly.

“Funding Pay Equity would give providers, their workers and the people they support some much needed certainty and security. It’s absolutely crucial,” said Peter Reynolds.

© Scoop Media

