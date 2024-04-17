Caviar Before Children

"Caviar before children is what has happened today!” says Pat Newman spokesperson for Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association

"The cuts to day to both the Ministry of Education and Oranga Tamariki, point to a government hell bent on delivering tax cuts to their mates ahead of providing the minimal help on the front line for the children of Te Tai Tokerau.

Shane Reti, Shane Jones, Winston Peters in particular, as our children’s local government MP’s, you should be holding your heads in shame!”

“It’s not that we have ever had excess help on the front line for our children," says Newman, and what Seymour, aided and abetted by our M.P’s has done, shows an arrogance and total disregard for our children, many of them the most vulnerable.

I predicate because of their desire for an extra thirty pieces of silver, we will see more children of the North being abused and harmed, and more and more strain placed on the front line of our educators...

In conclusion Newman said, " I can’t help hope that as those receiving the tax cuts spend it on their trips, their boats, their cars....that somehow they develop a conscience, because none of them seem to currently have one, and increasingly it feels our kids are just cannon fodder to be sacrificed for Seymour’s grandeur!”

