Manurewa Marae Allegations Warrant Public Inquiry

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Government to form a public inquiry under the Inquiries Act to ensure that MSD and Stats NZ are not tasked with reviewing their alleged, lack of action following complaints from whistleblowers that the Manurewa Marae illegally used census data collation to booster the Māori Party’s electoral data gathering.

“These allegations are on the most serious end in terms of misuse of census information,” said Jordan Williams, a Spokesperson for the Taxpayers’ Union.

“It warrants an independent review to establish both what has happened, and whether agencies have responded with appropriate urgency.”

“Public inquiries have the power to require the production of evidence, to compel witnesses, and to take evidence on oath. Given the seriousness of the allegations reported by the Sunday Star Times over the weekend, that looks to be justified, and necessary to ensure continued public confidence.”

