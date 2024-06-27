Annual Plan 2024/25 And Tertiary Education 2022 Audit Results Published

Our Annual plan 2024/25 was presented to the House of Representatives and published today. We finalised the annual plan after seeking feedback from Parliament, public organisations, and the public, and we thank all those who shared their views on our work programme for the year ahead.

A key accountability document for our Office, the annual plan sets out the discretionary work that we intend to carry out during 2024/25. This includes performance audits, inquiries, special studies, commentaries and research, regular reports and updates, and good practice guidance.

As always, our work will focus on the areas where we can best influence improvements in the performance and accountability of public organisations. Our annual plan includes work on steps public organisations are taking to improve access to public housing, what’s being done to reduce waiting lists, how ministerial conflicts of interest are identified and managed, how Public Service agencies have strengthened their capability to support the Crown’s relationships with Māori, and what’s being done to reduce waiting lists for planned medical and surgical services.

The plan is aligned with the priorities set out in our strategic intentions document. The public audit system is critical to ensuring robust public accountability, and the plan includes the work we are doing to further strengthen our core assurance role.

You can read the Annual plan 2024/25 in full on our website.

Tertiary education institutions: 2022 audit results and what we saw in 2023

We have written to the Education and Workforce Committee to share insights from the 2022 audit results for tertiary education institutions.

Our letter also provides information about the work being done to improve student success and about the financial sustainability challenges in the TEI sector.

We are considering how we will follow up on all these matters, either through the upcoming annual audits or through our other work.

