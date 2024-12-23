Submissions Open For The International Treaty Examination Of The Agreement On Climate Change, Trade And Sustainability

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is calling for public submissions on the International treaty examination of the Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability. The deadline to send written submissions is 11.59pm on Thursday 23 January 2025.

The Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability seeks to deliver commercial opportunities for New Zealand’s economy, while addressing climate and sustainability challenges. It is the first trade agreement New Zealand has signed with Costa Rica, Iceland and Switzerland outside of the World Trade Organization. The agreement is designed to expand over time with the inclusion of new members and further amendment and expansion of the text.

