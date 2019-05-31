Earthquake strengthening at Stadium 2000 done and dusted

Work to upgrade Blenheim's Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 is now complete, with the facility back up and running at full capacity.

The upgrade was precautionary and designed to protect the Stadium’s users following the 7.8-magnitude Kaikōura earthquake in 2016.

In early 2017 the Council approved a five-stage remedial plan to bring the stadium up to the new building standard.

“As a result of the work completed, the walls of the Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 have been repaired and work was also carried out on the stairs and roof, as well as upgrades to the mezzanine floor and ground remediation,” says Council’s Property and Community Facilities Manager Jamie Lyall.

“Seismic strengthening of the stadium was important given the facility’s popularity, which caters for over 500,000 users a year.”

“With a major public building like this, it’s important to err on the side of caution, and ensure the building is future-proofed and will perform well in a seismic event,” Mr Lyall said.

