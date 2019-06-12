Council gives hazards portal sneak peek at Fieldays

12 June 2019

Visitors to Waikato Regional Council’s Fieldays stand will get to trial the new Regional Hazards Portal.

The online tool, which will be online for the public at the end of this month, allows users to identify the hazards where they live and work, including flood, seismic, volcanic and geothermal hazards, and coastal inundation and erosion.

The council developed the hazards portal so Waikato residents can be informed and prepared, says Waikato Regional Councillor Stu Husband, co-chair of the Integrated Catchment Management Committee.

The portal is a map, and users can search their address then click through the different hazard tabs to see what affects their property.

“Natural hazards can cause disruption, damage properties and take lives. They can also affect the value and insurability of properties,” says Mr Husband.

“You name a hazard and we have it here in the Waikato. The portal will make it easier to access hazard information that might affect your current property or a property you are looking at to buy or develop. It also gives an understanding of what flood protection and land drainage schemes you may be protected by.”

Information on flood protection and the assets that protect you also make up part of Waikato Regional Council’s Fieldays stand this year.

Staff will be onsite for the four days (12-15 June) to talk to visitors about flood risk, and also about other topics including riparian management, pest control, effluent management and Healthy Rivers/Wai Ora: Proposed Plan Change 1.

The council’s stand is PE36/38 in The Pavilion.

