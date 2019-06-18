Fatal crash - State Highway 25, Pipiroa
Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 8:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on
State Highway 25, Pipiroa, Hauraki District.
Police were
called to the motorcycle vs cow crash between Pipiroa Road
and Main Road shortly before 12am.
One person died at the
scene.
The cow also died.
The road that was closed for a
short period of time is now open.
The Serious Crash Unit
is investigating.
