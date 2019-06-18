Fatal crash - State Highway 25, Pipiroa

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on State Highway 25, Pipiroa, Hauraki District.

Police were called to the motorcycle vs cow crash between Pipiroa Road and Main Road shortly before 12am.

One person died at the scene.

The cow also died.

The road that was closed for a short period of time is now open.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.











