Proposed review of KCDC a good start, but wider scope needed



Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton says the proposed organisational review of Kāpiti Coast District Council being considered at this week’s Council meeting is a good start, but that the scope needs to be widened to ensure this opportunity isn’t wasted.

“While the proposed independent organisational review of Kāpiti Coast District Council is a good start, it’s clear that with expensive issues like the Waikanae Library and Te Newhanga Community Centre in Paraparaumu having come to light in the past year, the scope of any such review needs to be much broader,” says Mr Compton.

“Ratepayers need to know that the Council’s asset management practices are up to scratch and that there aren’t any other significant issues with buildings that we’re as yet unaware of.”

As evidence for the need for the review, Gwynn Compton has cited the recent review of Tauranga City Council which uncovered significant issues with that Council’s project management capabilities.

“The recent damning review of Tauranga City Council’s project management abilities highlight what can happen if we’re not vigilant about maintaining high standards and ensuring Council has the resources and staff capability to deliver on what it needs to. While nobody is suggesting that Kāpiti Coast District Council has issues of a similar scale to Tauranga, the proposed independent organisational review would provide an ideal opportunity to make sure that the way our council operates is both efficient and effective.”







