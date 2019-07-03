Night time roadworks for safety improvements in Dome Valley

3 July 2019

Night time roadworks for safety improvements on SH1 in Dome Valley

The work, between Christine Place and Sheep World, will be completed over two nights from Sunday, 7 July between 7pm and 6am.

Weather permitting, it will be finished by 6am Tuesday 9 July, says the Northland System Manager, Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

Traffic management crews will put out road cones from 7pm and a stop-go lane closure will start from 8pm, while contractors install more steel barriers along the roadside so work can continue on the safety improvements.

“During the work, our team will hold traffic while work is being carried out to ensure the safety of the work crews and road users. We will be monitoring the queues and minimising wait times as much as practical.”

“The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.”

The planned safety improvements on SH1 through the Dome Valley include widening the centre line and road side shoulders, adding right hand turn bays and installing flexible road safety barriers. The work will be done in five stages along the 15km section of SH1 from Wellsford to north of Warkworth.

This project is being delivered as the Safe Network Programme, a collaborative, prioritised programme of proven safety interventions on high risk routes across New Zealand.



