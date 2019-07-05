Business start-ups to get help through incubator initiative

A business incubator programme that will provide entrepreneurs with a step up to make it in the business world is seeking applications for the inaugural intake.

The Settlement Startup Incubator will provide wrap around support to new businesses from premises on Jackson Street Petone. “The goal is for these businesses to turn into thriving, sustainable and ultimately successful organisations,” says Dr. Laura Sessions Hutt City Council’s Science and Technology Manager.

“Companies in their first year of operation need a lot of support. Often new businesses have people with great technical expertise or a great product idea but need help in areas like finance, HR and marketing. They may also need to access specialist help from other businesses but don’t know how to go about getting that support.

“The space at The Settlement provides an ideal environment for people with new business ideas to work alongside each other and be surrounded by other up-and-coming entrepreneurs and experts. This works well as people at different stages of their businesses benefit from shared ideas and experiences.”

The Settlement founders Meredith and James Walshe will oversee the initiative.

“We provide a development hub for scaleable start-ups in the product, design, manufacturing or technology sector,” says Meredith Walshe. “We’re thrilled to offer the incubator programme to new businesses in Lower Hutt. Based on the success of 1st Assembly and The Settlement we know that with the right support, businesses thrive in this type of contemporary work environment.”







An evolution of the 1st Assembly maker space, the new incubator programme is supported by Hutt City Council. Startups will receive a 12-month residency at The Settlement and will have access to coaches, advisors and mentors, as well as specialist workshops and inspirational speakers.

The incubator programme is currently seeking an industrial workshop space for those businesses that require this functionality.

Applications are now open with the first intake starting August 1st 2019.

