THROUGH NEW EYES: Rethinking trees in the landscape

Session 9 on Thursday 15 August will address Trees in the Landscape.
Forestry has become a very topical and controversial issue as the One Billion Trees programme rolls out. There are concerns that massive expansion of exotic forestry could threaten the environment and rural communities. On the other hand, natives could restore much of what has been lost. This session will explore how trees can make a positive contribution to landscape values and what the right tree in the right place means in practice. We will be exploring this critical issue in regions as diverse as East Cape, the Wairarapa, the Mackenzie Basin and the Marlborough Sounds.
Chair: Gary Taylor, Chief Executive, Environmental Defence Society
The future of East Cape forests, Professor Dame Anne Salmond, University of Auckland; Graeme Atkins, Ranger, Department of Conservation and Natalie Robertson, Senior Lecturer, Auckland University of Technology
Forestry and landscape values, Di Lucas, Landscape Architect
Is a billion trees too many? Julie Collins, Head, Te Uru Rākau – Forestry New Zealand
Panel discussion with
speakers: How can we ensure trees make a positive
contribution to landscapes?
William Beetham, President, Wairarapa Federated Farmers
Roger May, Tomorrow's Forests
Andrew Simpson, Balmoral Station; Chair, Mackenzie Basin Wildling Trees Trust
This workshop will provide a comprehensive update on water reform across 2 sessions. It will be an opportunity to get to grips with the very latest evolution of these reforms, which follow a strong mandate for change from the last election. These changes are likely to create new responsibilities and timelines for water managers across all 4 waters.