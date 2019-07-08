THROUGH NEW EYES: Rethinking trees in the landscape

Please join us for New Zealand’s leading environmental summit

Session 9 on Thursday 15 August will address Trees in the Landscape.

Forestry has become a very topical and controversial issue as the One Billion Trees programme rolls out. There are concerns that massive expansion of exotic forestry could threaten the environment and rural communities. On the other hand, natives could restore much of what has been lost. This session will explore how trees can make a positive contribution to landscape values and what the right tree in the right place means in practice. We will be exploring this critical issue in regions as diverse as East Cape, the Wairarapa, the Mackenzie Basin and the Marlborough Sounds.

Chair: Gary Taylor, Chief Executive, Environmental Defence Society

The future of East Cape forests, Professor Dame Anne Salmond, University of Auckland; Graeme Atkins, Ranger, Department of Conservation and Natalie Robertson, Senior Lecturer, Auckland University of Technology

Forestry and landscape values, Di Lucas, Landscape Architect

Is a billion trees too many? Julie Collins, Head, Te Uru Rākau – Forestry New Zealand

Panel discussion with speakers: How can we ensure trees make a positive contribution to landscapes?

William Beetham, President, Wairarapa Federated Farmers

Roger May, Tomorrow's Forests

Andrew Simpson, Balmoral Station; Chair, Mackenzie Basin Wildling Trees Trust



Please join us to critique fresh approaches to landscape management. Together, let’s work out how to restore New Zealand’s unique natural heritage.







Register at edsconference.com

More information on:

Conference Programme



Scholarships: Iwi & Hapu Resource Managers & Youth

Freshwater Reforms Pre-conference Workshop(Tuesday 13 August, 1pm – 5pm)

This workshop will provide a comprehensive update on water reform across 2 sessions. It will be an opportunity to get to grips with the very latest evolution of these reforms, which follow a strong mandate for change from the last election. These changes are likely to create new responsibilities and timelines for water managers across all 4 waters.

Submitting a Poster Paper



© Scoop Media